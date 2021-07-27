Chelsea FC are looking at a potential deal for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Blues are looking to complete a deal for the Italy international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are one of the clubs leading the race to sign the Euro 2020 winner following his standout performances at this summer’s tournament.

According to the same story, the Champions League winners could face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the signing of the Sassuolo forward this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Sassuolo are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €40m (£34m) for Berardi after seeing his stock rise at Euro 2020.

The Italian media outlet add that AC Milan are also long-term admirers of the Sassuolo forward so Chelsea FC and Dortmund could face competition from the Serie A outfit.

Borussia Dortmund could look to sign Berardi as a replacement for Jadon Sancho after the England international moved to Manchester United, according to a report.

Berardi scored 17 goals and made seven assists in 30 games in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League title last term thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

