Chelsea FC consider swoop for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi - report

Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign Italy and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 27 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are looking at a potential deal for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Blues are looking to complete a deal for the Italy international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are one of the clubs leading the race to sign the Euro 2020 winner following his standout performances at this summer’s tournament.

According to the same story, the Champions League winners could face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the signing of the Sassuolo forward this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Sassuolo are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €40m (£34m) for Berardi after seeing his stock rise at Euro 2020.

The Italian media outlet add that AC Milan are also long-term admirers of the Sassuolo forward so Chelsea FC and Dortmund could face competition from the Serie A outfit.

Borussia Dortmund could look to sign Berardi as a replacement for Jadon Sancho after the England international moved to Manchester United, according to a report.

Berardi scored 17 goals and made seven assists in 30 games in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League title last term thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC prepare opening bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice - report
Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United, Arsenal for next season
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal still keen on signing Ruben Neves from Wolves
Tammy Abraham
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea FC future
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
'The deal is still on': Fabrizio Romano discusses potential Man United signing of Raphael Varane
Related Articles

Home »
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC prepare opening bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice - report
Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United, Arsenal for next season
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal still keen on signing Ruben Neves from Wolves
Tammy Abraham
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea FC future
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
'The deal is still on': Fabrizio Romano discusses potential Man United signing of Raphael Varane
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network