Chelsea FC are ready to enter the race to sign France and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le Parisien, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in signing the 18-year-old this summer as competition for Camavinga’s signature hots up.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have spoken directly to Rennes about striking a potential deal that would see the highly-rated France international head to Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Rennes man in the current transfer window.

Le Parisien suggest that Chelsea FC’s interest could come as a particular blow to Manchester United given that the Red Devils are in the market to sign a new central midfielder this summer.

The report goes on to add that Tuchel is looking to sign young talent to continue his rebuild of the Chelsea FC squad after leading the Blues to the Champions League title last term.

Camavinga scored one goal and made two assists in 35 games in Ligue 1 last term.

The Rennes teenager has 12 months left to run on his current deal at Rennes.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip