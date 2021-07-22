Chelsea FC are ready to launch a £135m offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Blues are ready to firm up their interest in the Norway international with a massive offer to sign the prolific goal-scorer from Dortmund this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are ready to make a club-record bid for Haaland despite Dortmund insisting that the 20-year-old is not for sale this summer.

According to the same story, the south west London side are ready to do business with Dortmund in order to secure Thomas Tuchel one of the world’s most-exciting talents ahead of his first full season in charge.

The report, however, goes on to reveal that Dortmund are expected to dismiss the offer because the Bundesliga side are holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £150m for the Norwegian forward.

Chelsea FC accept that they’ll also have to pay huge agent fees to both Mino Raiola and Alfe Inge Haaland this summer, according to the report.

Haaland scored 27 goals in 28 games in the Bundesliga last season to help Dortmund finish in the top four.

Dortmund signed Haaland in a £20m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

