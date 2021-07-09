Chelsea FC are ready to launch a £150m bid to for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Blues are ready to up their offer for the Norway international such is their eagerness to get a deal over the line this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are confident that Borussia Dortmund will find it too difficult to turn down a mammoth offer for the Norwegian centre-forward this year.

According to the same story, the south west London side have already held protracted talks with Haaland’s representatives about a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

90Min is reporting that Chelsea FC and Haaland’s camp have agreed upon personal terms but the Blues haven’t yet reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

The article explains that the Champions League winners are ready to make an offer of up to £150m for Haaland, although the Blues would prefer to spend around £135m on the talented forward.

Borussia Dortmund are expecting Chelsea FC to make a huge offer for Haaland and the Bundesliga side are aware that no other team will be able to match the south west London side’s spending power this summer, according to the report.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip