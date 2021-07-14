Chelsea FC are ready to launch a massive offer to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Blues are eager to get a deal for the Norway international over the line this summer ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund are reluctant to sell Haaland but the Champions League holders could make an offer that is too difficult to turn down.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC want to sign a proven goal-scorer to add even more firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s side after Timo Werner’s mixed performances last term.

The Daily Star goes on to write that the Blues might have to offer €175m (£150m) for Haaland to convince Borussia Dortmund to part company with Haaland.

The media outlet add that the Blues are looking to offload Tammy Abraham this summer to raise transfer funds as Olivier Giroud closes in on a move to AC Milan.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last season.

The 20-year-old has already played for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund in his fledgling career so far.

Dortmund signed Haaland for around just £17m in January 2020.

