Erling Haaland is expecting to sign for Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The 20-year-old is being linked with a possible transfer to the Premier League this summer following a stellar season in Germany with Dortmund.

Haaland scored scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games last season and he also netted 10 times and made two assists in the Champions League.

Chelsea FC have been named among the Premier League clubs thought to be considering a move to sign Haaland this summer as they look to strengthen their options in attack ahead of next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will indeed make a concrete offer to land the Norway international – but Transfer Window Podcast host McGarry has now claimed that the south west London side look to be the most likely destination for the attacker this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 30 June, McGarry said: “We reported first that Erling Haaland’s move to Chelsea was progressing and personal terms for the player himself have been signed off by the Chelsea hierarchy.

“The deal is yet to be announced. The player is on holiday. We have been in touch with the people that matter and we can tell you that his agent Mino Raiola is keen to insert a ‘get-out’ clause into Haaland’s contract in order that his next move is smooth [and] concrete with regards to the payment, the structure, and in Mino’s case, the commission.

“Chelsea are not particularly keen on a get-out clause for any of their players. This is obviously something which is common in La Liga, Serie A and sometimes the Bundesliga as well but of course Haaland is coming from Borussia Dortmund and expects to be joining Chelsea before the new season begins.

“This is something that has to get ironed out between both Raiola and Chelsea if this deal is going to be signed in terms of both Dortmund and the player himself.”

Haaland netted a total of 41 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Premier League and secured Champions League glory with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final back in May.

