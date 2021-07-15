Chelsea FC are facing “mission impossible” in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Chelsea FC are pursuing the Norway international in the current transfer window as Thomas Tuchel look to sign the 20-year-old ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Blues have prioritised signing a number nine in the summer transfer window following Timo Werner’s disappointing first season at the west London side.

According to the same story, Haaland has a contract release clause of £70m that will become active at the end of the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign.

Sky Sports reveal that Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Real Madrid have spoken to Borussia Dortmund about the possibility of signing Haaland in the current transfer window at an inflated asking price.

However, they go on to write that Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell Haaland this summer given that Jadon Sancho is on his way to Manchester United in a £73m deal.

The media outlet even quote an unnamed source that states Chelsea FC will find it very difficult to sign Haaland this summer, describing it as “mission impossible”.

Haaland scored 27 times and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last term.

