Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is confident that the Blues will sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues owner is optimistic about the south west London side’s chances of wrapping up a deal for the Norway international.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are eager to sign a proven goalscorer to bolster their attack ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

According to the same story, the Blues want to sign competition for Germany international Timo Werner after he struggled in his debut season at Chelsea FC.

The report goes on to reveal that Abramovich is willing to dig deep into his pockets to secure a deal for the star Borussia Dortmund centre-forward this summer.

The Daily Express suggest that England striker Tammy Abraham could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal to sign Haaland.

The media outlet add that Haaland is open to move to the Stamford Bridge outfit despite only joining Dortmund in January 2020.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The Norwegian striker has netted 86 goals in 86 games over the past three seasons at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League last season thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

