Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants the Blues to quickly wrap up a deal for Erling Haaland in the current transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild is reporting that Tuchel is desperate for Chelsea FC to complete a deal for Haaland before the start of the 2021-22 Premier league season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are ready to pay €175m (£150m) to make Haaland the second-most expensive signing in the world behind Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

According to the same story, the Champions League winners are facing competition from Premier League champions Manchester City and La Liga giants Real Madrid for the forward’s signature.

The report goes on to add that Jadon Sancho’s imminent to departure to Manchester United could prompt Haaland to question his future at Borussia Dortmund.

Bild write that Borussia Dortmund are hoping to retain the 20-year-old’s services for the upcoming Bundesliga campaign despite Haaland having a (£65m) €75m contract release clause that will come into play next summer.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last season.

The Norway international has scored 126 goals in 170 games in all competitions for Bryne, Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund in his career so far.

