Chelsea FC are willing to smash their wage structure in order to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC are long-term admirers of the Norway international following his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

The same article states that Haaland has indicated that he would prefer to remain at Borussia Dortmund for the 2021-22 season rather than complete a switch to the English capital.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are still working on a potential deal to sign the 20-year-old this summer in spite of Haaland’s current stance.

The Athletic write that the Blues acknowledge that they’ll need to break the bank with regards to Haaland’s wages in order to tempt the Norwegian forward to Stamford Bridge.

The media outlet reveal that World Cup winner N’Golo Kante is the best-paid player at the west London side on £290,000 a week.

Haaland’s father Alfe, who played for Leeds and Manchester City during his Premier League career, and the striker’s agent Mino Raiola, have talked to a number of top clubs regarding a potential transfer within the next 12 months, according to the report.

Haaland moved to Dortmund in a £20m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip