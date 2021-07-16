Chelsea FC have failed with an £85m bid for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues have submitted an offer in the region of £85m in the hope of luring the Euro 2020 star to Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that the south west London side were impressed by Chiesa’s performances at the European championship this summer as the Juve star helped Italy to win the tournament.

However, according to the same story, the Serie A giants declined to enter into negotiations with Chelsea FC over the possible sale of the 23-year-old this summer.

Bild go on to report that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also joined Chelsea FC in pursuit of the Italy international in the current transfer window.

The media outlet add that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign attacking reinforcements ahead of the German head coach’s first full season in charge.

Chiesa moved to Juventus on a two-year loan deal last summer in an £8.5m deal, which includes an obligation to buy the Italian playmaker in a permanent deal worth £34m and £8.5m in bonuses by the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Italian forward scored eight goals and made eight assists in 30 games in Serie A last term.

