Chelsea FC are looking to hijack Manchester City’s bid to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website TransferMarketWeb, as quoted by Caught Offside, is reporting that the Blues have entered the race to sign the England international.

The same article states that Grealish’s stock has risen given his promising performances for England at the European championship this summer despite being largely used as an impact substitute.

According to the same story, the Aston Villa captain appears likely to move on this summer given interest from the Premier League holders and the Champions League winners.

The report adds that Manchester City are in pole position to sign the 25-year-old given that Pep Guardiola has been a long-term admirer of the flamboyant playmaker.

But TransferMarketWeb believe Chelsea FC are ready to enter the fray and pull off a last-ditch transfer swoop for the Aston Villa skipper to deal a blow to Manchester City.

The report says that Aston Villa are looking to secure an £88m transfer fee and Manchester City have already agreed to meet the Premier League side’s asking price.

Grealish has also agreed to a five-year deal with the defending champions, according to the report.

The England international scored six times and made 10 assists in the Premier League last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip