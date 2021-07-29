Chelsea FC could offer Kurt Zouma to Sevilla in a cash-plus-player deal for France defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues are in discussions with Sevilla about signing the France international in the current transfer window ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Kounde is prepared to move to Chelsea FC but Sevilla look set to be tough negotiators because the La Liga side are under no pressure to sell.

According to the same story, the Champions League holders are hoping to convince Sevilla to do a deal by offering Zouma as part of the proposal for Kounde.

Goal go on to write that Chelsea FC could face competition from Manchester City for the 22-year-old following Kounde’s impressive performances in La Liga last term.

The website claims that the south west London side are in talks with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger about new contracts as the pair have less than a year left on their current deals at Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC could look to target Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule if the Blues are unable to make progress with a deal for Kounde this summer, according to the report.

The Blues haven’t signed any players in the 2021 summer transfer window so far.

