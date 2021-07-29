Chelsea FC have opened talks with Sevilla about completing a deal to sign Jules Kounde this summer, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to complete a swoop to sign the Sevilla centre-half in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues have idenitified Kounde as their primary defensive target this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to improve his backline.

According to the same story, Kounde has a £68.4m contract release clause that the south west London side could activate in order to swiftly get a deal over the line.

The Guardian go on to write that Kounde is open to a move to Chelsea FC next season given his desire to play in the Champions League in the 2021-22 campaign.

The media outlet go on to add that Chelsea FC aren’t prepared to pay Kounde’s hefty release clause to despite their eagerness to sign Kounde this summer.

The Champions League winners have entered into negotiations with Sevilla to see if the two clubs can strike a deal for the transfer of the promising French defender, according to a report.

Kounde scored two goals in 34 games in the Spanish top flight last term.

The France international moved to Sevilla in a £21.2m deal from Bordeaux in the 2019 summer transfer window.

