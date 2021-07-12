Chelsea FC to rival Tottenham for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - report

Chelsea FC are ready to rival Tottenham for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 12 July 2021, 08:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are ready to compete with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Eldesmarque, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign the France international from Sevilla this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defensive line.

The same article states that Kounde has been heavily linked with a potential switch to Tottenham but Chelsea FC are ready to go head-to-head with their London rivals for his signature.

According to the same story, Sevilla have set an asking price of £69m for the French defender after the Spanish side rejected Manchester City’s £47m bid last summer.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are looking to hijack Tottenham’s bid for the Sevilla man this summer.

Eldesmarque write that Real Madrid are also a possible destination for Kounde as the La Liga giants look to sign a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 34 games in La Liga last term.

The France international moved to Sevilla in a £21m deal from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2019.

Kounde scored six times in 88 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

