Chelsea could be set to receive a £20m offer for Kurt Zouma from their London rivals West Ham United in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Hammers are ready to try and sign the French defender from their derby rivals as David Moyes looks to bolster his options at the back.

The same article states that Zouma looks likely to leave Chelsea FC this summer after the French defender was linked with a switch to Sevilla and as the Blues attempt to sign Jules Kounde.

According to the same story, the former Everton defender looks more likely to move to West Ham rather than La Liga because Zouma would prefer to remain in the English capital.

The Daily Mail go on to write that the Hammers are set to make an opening bid for the 26-year-old in the coming days but West Ham aren’t expected to meet Chelsea FC’s valuation.

The media outlet reveal that Zouma has a £68.4m contract release clause in his current deal but Chelsea FC would be open to selling the ex-Stoke defender for less than that amount.

Chelsea FC signed Zouma in a £12m deal from French club Saint-Etienne in 2014.

The France defender is a two-time Premier League winner.

