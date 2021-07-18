Chelsea FC have made a late bid to hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are in advanced discussions with Real Madrid over signing the France international this summer.

The same article states that the Red Devils are close to securing a £42.8m deal to sign the World Cup winner to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence.

According to the same story, Manchester United are in pole position to sign Varane on a five-year deal to secure a long-term centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

But Marca claim that there could be a wrinkle in the deal after Chelsea FC made a late attempt to sign Varane from under Manchester United’s noses.

The Spanish media outlet are reporting that the west London side have established their interest in the Real Madrid defender in a last-ditch bid to sign Varane.

The report states that Varane appears more likely to move to Manchester United despite Chelsea FC being the reigning European Cup holders.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign a new centre-half this summer ahead of his first full season in charge, according to the report.

