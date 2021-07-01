Chelsea FC are ready to hijack Manchester United’s bid to sign Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport, as quoted by Metro is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign the France international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are looking to sign a new defender to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Varane is expected to leave Real Madrid in the current transfer window after the France defender opted against putting pen to paper on a new deal at the Spanish giants.

Eurosport go on to write that Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the 28-year-old as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to find a long-term centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

The report goes on to claim that Chelsea FC are ready to compete with Manchester United for Varane but Tuchel does have other defensive targets in case the south west London side are unable to get a deal over the line for the Real Madrid star.

Varane and his France team-mates lost to Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16 at the European championship earlier this week.

The France defender moved to Real Madrid from Lille in 2011.

