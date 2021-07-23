Chelsea FC have made contact with Robert Lewandowski’s agent about a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are interested in signing the Poland international to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the south west London side are looking at Lewandowski as a potential alternative to Erling Haaland if they prove unable to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker.

According to the same story, the Blues have been speaking to Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi about a lucrative transfer from Munich to London this summer.

The Sun goes on to report that Chelsea FC could launch a £50m offer for the Bundesliga’s top goal-scorer last term after hitting a brick wall in their pursuit of Haaland.

The media outlet go on to add that Bayern don’t want to sell Lewandowski, having already offered the veteran striker a contract extension.

Lewandowski has two years left to run on his current deal at the Bundesliga champions before the Polish centre-forward will be available to sign on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has scored 41 goals in 29 games in the Bundesliga last term.

Lewandowski netted 294 goals in 329 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons.

