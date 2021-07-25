Roman Abramovich has given his blessing for Chelsea FC to submit a £130m offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Blues owner is one of the driving forces behind Chelsea FC’s attempts to sign the Norway international this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have discussed a number of different possible bids with Borussia Dortmund such as player-plus-cash options for Haaland.

According to the same story, the south west London side are ready to make an offer of £130m cash for Haaland in the hope of getting a deal for the Norwegian centre-forward over the line.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are working on potential deals for Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku as the Blues look to sign a proven goal-scorer this summer.

Football Insider confirm that Dortmund rejected the chance to take Timo Werner as part of Chelsea FC’s proposed deal for the former Red Bull Salzburg striker.

But the website claims that Chelsea FC will return with a cash-only offer for Haaland worth £130m.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions in his first full season at Dortmund.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League title last season thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City back in May.

