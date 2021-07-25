Roman Abramovich sanctions £130m Chelsea FC bid for Erling Haaland - report

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has sanctioned a £130m bid for Erling Haaland, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 25 July 2021, 06:00 UK
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland (Photo: Screengrab / Sport 1)

Roman Abramovich has given his blessing for Chelsea FC to submit a £130m offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Blues owner is one of the driving forces behind Chelsea FC’s attempts to sign the Norway international this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have discussed a number of different possible bids with Borussia Dortmund such as player-plus-cash options for Haaland.

According to the same story, the south west London side are ready to make an offer of £130m cash for Haaland in the hope of getting a deal for the Norwegian centre-forward over the line.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are working on potential deals for Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku as the Blues look to sign a proven goal-scorer this summer.

Football Insider confirm that Dortmund rejected the chance to take Timo Werner as part of Chelsea FC’s proposed deal for the former Red Bull Salzburg striker.

But the website claims that Chelsea FC will return with a cash-only offer for Haaland worth £130m.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions in his first full season at Dortmund.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League title last season thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City back in May.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta
Arsenal told to pay £23m for England and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - report
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
'He has his heart set on a move': Reporter claims Kieran Trippier wants Man United switch
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC consider swoop for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic - report
Jurgen Klopp
Journalist: Liverpool FC have been scouting Donyell Malen for many months
Mikel Arteta
‘I’ve got a feeling’: Danny Murphy makes predication about Arsenal next season
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal told to pay £23m for England and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - report
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
'He has his heart set on a move': Reporter claims Kieran Trippier wants Man United switch
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC consider swoop for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic - report
Jurgen Klopp
Journalist: Liverpool FC have been scouting Donyell Malen for many months
Mikel Arteta
‘I’ve got a feeling’: Danny Murphy makes predication about Arsenal next season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network