Chelsea FC will have to pay £102.5m to sign their former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Inter are looking to keep their best players at the club after the Serie A champions improved their financial situation with the sale of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain in a £60.7m deal.

The same article states that Chelsea FC would need to make an offer of at least €120m (£102.5m) in order to tempt Inter into selling their prized striker this summer.

According to the same story, the Blues could struggle to convince Lukaku to return to Stamford Bridge even if Chelsea FC did meet or surpass Inter’s valuation after the Belgian forward committed his future to the San Siro outfit.

The report points out that Lukaku could represent a cheaper option than Erling Haaland, who could cost Chelsea FC up to £130m in the summer transfer window.

Lukaku scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in 36 games in Serie A last season to help Inter win their first top-flight crown in 11 years.

Inter signed Lukaku in a £68m deal from Manchester United in 2019 after he failed to impress at the Old Trafford outfit on a consistent basis.

