Chelsea FC are considering a swoop to sign Austria and Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Erling Haaland in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are looking at other options to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attack should Chelsea FC prove unable to sign Haaland this summer.

The same article states that the south west London side are looking at alternative targets after Chelsea FC had a player-plus-cash offer rejected by Dortmund last week.

According to the same story, the Blues are looking at Kalajdzic in the current transfer market but the Champions League winners could face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

The report goes on to reveal that Stuttgart are expected to look for a £30m transfer fee for the 24-year-old following his return of 14 goals and three assists in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Daily Mail claim that the German side aren’t under pressure to sell Kalajdzic given that Stuttgart have already sold Nico Gonzalez to Fiorentina in a £20m deal last month.

Austria international Kalajdzic scored 18 times in 42 games in all competitions in his first full season as a regular starter in the Stuttgart first team.

Kalajdzic started his career at Admira Wacker before he moved to Stuttgart in 2019.

