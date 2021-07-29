Chelsea FC would be willing to sell Tammy Abraham if the Champions League winners receive an offer in the region of £40m in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are open to the idea of selling the England international this summer after Abraham fell down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel last term.

The same article states that Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign the English striker from their bitter London rivals ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, the Gunners would prefer to sign Abraham on an initial loan deal before discussing a permanent transfer further down the line.

Sky Sports reveal that Chelsea FC would prefer to strike a permanent deal with Arsenal or other potential suitors rather than sending out the former Swansea striker on loan.

The media outlet add that West Ham United are also keeping tabs on Abraham’s situation at the south west London side despite Chelsea FC’s hefty price tag for their number nine.

Abraham has two years left to run on his current contract at Chelsea FC.

Abraham scored 12 times in 32 games in all competitions last season to finish as the club’s top goal-scorer.

