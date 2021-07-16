Chelsea FC want to use Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues have identified Haaland as their number one target in the 2021 summer transfer window ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

The same article states, however, that the Bundesliga giants are determined to keep Haaland at the club beyond the current transfer window despite Chelsea FC’s interest in the Norway international.

According to the same story, Dortmund are eager to keep Haaland after selling Jadon Sancho to the Bundesliga outfit.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC are planning to include Abraham as part of the deal to present Dortmund with a replacement for the Norwegian forward.

The article goes on to say that Aston Villa and West Ham are desperate to sign Abraham but Chelsea FC hope to use the 23-year-old as a makeweight in a deal for Haaland.

Chelsea FC have valued Abraham at £50m given that the England international still has two years left to run on his current deal, according to the report.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The Norway international has netted 57 goals in 59 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

