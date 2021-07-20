Chelsea FC could use one of four players as a makeweight in a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, including Timo Werner, according to a report in Germany.

Sky Sport Germany is reporting that the Blues are desperate to secure a deal to sign Haaland this summer before the Norway international is available for much cheaper in 2022 when a clause in his contract kicks in.

The same article states that the south west London side are thinking outside the box in order to get a transfer deal agreed with Dortmund for the sale of Haaland.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC haven’t made an official bid for Haaland but the Champions League winners are in contact with intermediaries about a mega transfer.

Sky Sport Germany claim that Chelsea FC would be willing to swap players and pay a transfer fee for Haaland such is their eagerness to recruit the Dortmund star this summer.

The story claims that Werner, Tammy Abraham, Hakim Ziyech or Callum Hudson-Odoi are all potential options to be included as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Haaland.

While Chelsea FC are publicly stating that Werner is part of their plans, Sky Sport Germany claim that behind the scenes the Blues would be willing to sacrifice the Germany international for the right opportunity.

The media outlet add that Dortmund aren’t interested in Abraham despite the England international being heavily linked with a move to the German side.

AndHudson-Odoi isn’t keen on being used as makeweight in a deal for Haaland, leaving Chelsea FC looking at other possible players to use to tempt Dortmund into selling, according to the report.

The article reveals that Ziyech could leave Chelsea FC this summer but there are other clubs interested in the Morocco international, including AC Milan.

