Chelsea FC are in talks to sign Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is looking at the 34-year-old as a potential summer signing to add more depth to their options in the goalkeeping department.

The same article states that the south west London side are looking to sign a third-choice goalkeeper who can operate behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Willy Caballero recently left Chelsea FC after the Argentinian shot-stopper’s contract expired at the south west London side and The Daily Express reveal that Tuchel is looking to sign a goalkeeper with a lot of experience who will be happy to play third fiddle next term.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC are hoping that Hennessey can be used in a similar way to Rob Green after the former England goalkeeper moved to Stamford Bridge in 2018.

The Wales international has played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bristol City, Stockport County, Yeovil Town and Crystal Palace in his career so far.

Hennessey has been capped 78 times by the Wales national team.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League title under Tuchel last term thanks to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

