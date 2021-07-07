Chelsea FC are ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of France and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le Parisien, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to challenge Manchester United in the race to sign the 18-year-old in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are likely to make a bid around £25m for Camavinga in the coming days after having wrapped up a deal for Jadon Sancho.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been in “direct contact” with the Rennes midfielder’s agents about signing the teenager in the current transfer window.

Le Parisien go on to claim that the Blues are also joined by Real Madrid in the race to sign to Camavinga despite the teenager being overlooked by Didier Deschamps for the France squad this summer.

The report in the French publication says that Chelsea FC and Manchester United will have to deal with English agent Jonathan Barnett, who manages Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish, for the transfer.

Camavinga has informed Rennes that he wants to leave this summer with just a year left to run on his current deal, according to the report.

The Rennes teenager scored one goal and made two assists in 35 games in Ligue 1 last term.

