Chelsea FC want to sign Antoine Griezmann on loan from FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that FC Barcelona are looking to offload Griezmann this summer to get the France international’s salary off their wage bill.

The same article states that Griezmann has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea FC as the Blues look to improve Thomas Tuchel’s frontline in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, the south west London side have been “active” in their interest in the France international following his return from the European championship.

Sport go on to write that Griezmann is likely to leave FC Barcelona on loan as the Catalan side look to create space on their wage bill to re-sign Lionel Messi within La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Spanish media outlet is reporting that Atletico Madrid are interested in a deal to re-sign Griezmann.

Chelsea FC have an advantage over Atletico given that Griezmann would prefer to leave Spain this summer, according to the report.

Griezmann has scored 35 times in 99 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at FC Barcelona.

The French striker netted 133 goals in 257 games during his Atletico career where he established himself as a top striker.

