Roman Abramovich has released £150m in transfer funds to help get a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland over the line this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign a new striker ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Chelsea FC owner is a big fan of the Norway international and would love to see Haaland in a blue shirt in the Premier League next term.

According to the same story, Abramovich won’t easily be dissuaded from making an offer for the Norwegian centre-forward in the current transfer window.

Bild go on to write that Chelsea FC will need to pay £150m for Haaland given the German club’s valuation of the Norway forward.

The German media outlet claim that the south west London side are prepared to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Hakim Ziyech in order to raise the cash required to sign Haaland.

Kurt Zouma could also be sold in a £30m deal if the west London side’s asking price is met, according to the report.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League title last season thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

