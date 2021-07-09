Jamie Carragher reveals his prediction for England v Italy in Euro 2020 final

Jamie Carragher is backing England to beat Italy on penalties in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final showdown at Wembley.

The Three Lions are preparing for the crunch clash on home soil after having secured a 2-1 victory over Denmark after extra-time on Wednesday night.

England fell behind in the first half through Mikkel Damsgaard’s 30th-minute free-kick but a Simon Kjaer own-goal pulled the home side level before the break.

Harry Kane then netted the rebound from his penalty in extra-time to send England through to the final.

Italy, meanwhile, sealed their spot in the showpiece by beating Spain on penalties the night before.

England are now looking to claim one more victory to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Former Liverpool FC and England star is expecting to see a tight game at Wembley on Sunday but he is backing the Three Lions to emerge victorious after a penalty shootout.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think it will be a very tight game. I think it may go to penalties and England come out victorious.

“We have done a lot of work on penalties, so let’s not let that go to waste! I don’t think there will be too many goals in the game.

“Italy are very strong defensively, so are England. I think it will be 1-1 and then go to penalties.

“I think it’s the right final. I think they have been the two most impressive teams in this competition – and winner takes all on Sunday.”

Italy beat Austria, Belgium and Spain in the knockout phase to secure their spot in the final.

England, meanwhile, overcame Germany, Ukraine and Denmark to seal their place in the showpiece on home soil this weekend.

