Paul Merson reveals his prediction for England v Italy in Euro 2020 final

Paul Merson is tipping England to claim a thrilling 3-2 extra-time win over Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The Three Lions are gearing up for their biggest game in decades as they prepare to take on Roberto Mancini’s men in front of a home crowd this weekend.

England sealed their spot in the showpiece thanks to a 2-1 victory over Denmark after extra-time on Wednesday night, while Italy progressed the night before thanks to a penalty shootout win over Spain.

Italy are seeking to add to their sole European title after 53 years, and England are aiming to be crowned European champions for the first time in their history.

The Italians have twice lost in the final since triumphing in Rome in 1968, while England have made it through a Euro semi-final for the first time after losing in the last four in 1968 – in Italy – and as hosts in 1996.

Former England and Arsenal star Merson is expecting a thrilling game in north London and he is tipping the Three Lions to edge to victory after extra-time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “I think it’s going to be a thriller.

“There will be goals galore in this game, in my opinion.

“Even though both teams are very good defensively, you are talking about a lot of football matches being played over a short space of time. There’s been a lot of football since September up until now.

“I can just see a lot of goals. There is so much movement in both teams and a lot of pace.

“I am going to go 3-2 to England after extra-time.

“I just think both these sides are electric going forward and they will cause each other problems. But England can shade it. Whatever happens it is going to be some match.”

Only three teams have ever won the European Championship on home soil: Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984). Portugal (2004) and France (2016) both reached the final only to lose.

Sunday marks only England’s second major tournament final, the other also coming on home soil – a 4-2 extra-time win against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

