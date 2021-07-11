Jamie Redknapp reveals his prediction for England v Italy in Euro 2020 final

Jamie Redknapp looks ahead to England's showdown with Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 11 July 2021
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp is backing England to beat Italy on penalties to win Euro 2020 in front of a home crowd at Wembley on Sunday.

The Three Lions are preparing to take on Roberto Mancini’s men in north London after reaching the final of the European championship for the first time.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been in superb form throughout the tournament and they have only conceded one goal on route to the final – during the 2-1 extra-time win over Denmark in the semi-finals last week.

Italy have also been in good form and they secured their place in the showpiece on Tuesday night thanks to their penalty shootout win over Spain.

The stage is set for a thrilling game at Wembley as England aim to win their first major trophy on the international stage since the 1966 World Cup.

Former England and Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp is tipping the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw after extra-time and he is backing the Three Lions to win on penalties.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Redknapp said: “We’re in for a nerve-wracking night.

“The 1966 World Cup final went to extra-time but didn’t make it to penalties. England did the business in extra-time.

“But I think we’re in for an emotional rollercoaster and that this one is going to go all the way. I’ve got a feeling it will finish 1-1, then extra-time, then penalties.

“I was at Italy against Spain at Wembley and the Italians were happy for it to go to a shootout. But you know what? I will back England to emerge victorious on penalties.”

Only three teams have ever won the European Championship on home soil: Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984). Portugal (2004) and France (2016) both reached the final only to lose.

