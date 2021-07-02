Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for England v Ukraine at Euro 2020

Mark Lawrenson is backing England to book their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine on Saturday night.

The Three Lions head into the game fresh from having secured their place in the quarter-final clash with a thrilling 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Germany at Wembley.

The winners of Saturday’s showdown will take on the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finals at Wembley on 7 July.

Heading into the clash, Ukraine have won only one of their seven matches against England, those four defeats including the sides’ only previous European Championship contest – when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal at Donetsk’s Donbass Arena in the group stage of Euro 2012 to send England into the quarter-finals and knock Ukraine out.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Gareth Southgate’s men will have too much for Ukraine and he is backing them to secure a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “England have done well so far. They’ve been cautious, but it has worked.

“Basically, no-one has managed to change the way that England play – their manager Gareth Southgate is not going to unleash his attacking players unless they go one or two goals down.

“It will be interesting to see how that works out, if it happens. I can’t really see Ukraine causing England too many problems though.

“Ukraine got a great result against Sweden in the last round but the thing about this tournament is that you are only as good as your worst player.

“They have got some very good players, but they have got some ordinary players too.

“England will be flying after their win against Germany, but they won’t change the way they are set-up.

“They haven’t conceded a goal yet and Southgate knows his side will always get chances in games – a return to Wembley for the semi-final is beckoning them.”

The last two games between the teams ended all square – 1-1 in London and 0-0 in Kyiv in 2014 World Cup qualifying.

England boss Gareth Southgate and Andriy Shevchenko were on opposing sides in the first meeting between the teams, a 2-0 England friendly win at Wembley on 31 May 2000.

