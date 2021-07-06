Mark Lawrenson is backing England to book their place in the Euro 2020 final with a 2-1 victory over Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions head into the game fresh from their impressive 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday night.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been in impressive form both in attack and defence during the tournament, with England yet to concede a goal in any of their five games.

This will be England’s third semi-final at the Euros and a first since losing on penalties to Germany in 1996 at Wembley.

Denmark, meanwhile, have to go back to 1992 for the most recent of their three last-four appearances in the semis, beating the Netherlands on penalties on their way to taking the trophy.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Southgate’s men will have too much for the Danes and he is backing them to get through with a 2-1 win at Wembley.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Denmark have been on an amazing journey since the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest against Finland and the disappointment of losing their first two group games.

“What happened to Eriksen was always going to affect them deeply and we don’t know what state they were in mentally when they went back out and played the Finnish, then they were on the brink of being eliminated when they were beaten by Belgium in their next match.

“Since then, though, they have looked really sharp and they are going to be very dangerous.

“They play very much an English style of football in that they are physical when they need to be, but they have got some skilful players in key areas.

“They will give England a good game, and I think they will become the first side to score against Gareth Southgate’s side at Euro 2020.

“I still think England will have too much for them, but it might not be Southgate’s first-choice team that sees them off – it might be the forwards who come off the bench in the second half who do that with another wave of attacks.

“Denmark were the last team to beat England at Wembley, when they won 1-0 there in October last year, so they won’t lack belief – but I am going with England to win it in 90 minutes.

“Ukraine were very ordinary opponents in their quarter-final, but England were still impressive in the way they put them away.

“Quite a few of their players have hit some form at the right time, but Raheem Sterling is head and shoulders above everyone.

“Sterling is scoring goals, and creating them too. If England need someone to find a spark and make the difference on Wednesday, I’d fancy him to be the player to provide it.”

Denmark have won only four of their 21 official games against England compared to 12 English victories – although the Danes were victorious in the most recent clash in October 2020.

England have never lost in the finals of a major tournament at Wembley (W10 D4), with that 1996 semi-final against Germany classed as a draw.

