Chelsea FC are not considering selling Hakim Ziyech this summer despite reports linking the attacker with a move to Serie A, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

There have been recent reports in Italy suggesting that AC Milan may be interested in landing the 28-year-old this summer after his mixed debut season at Chelsea FC.

Ziyech signed for the Blues from Ajax last summer under Frank Lampard but he struggled with both form and fitness issues during his first campaign in the Premier League.

The Morocco international was limited to 15 starts in the Premier League for the Blues and he scored two goals and made three assists in 23 top-flight appearances in total for the south west London side.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the playmaker under Thomas Tuchel but respected Italian journalist Romano has now moved to play down reports that the Blues are looking to offload Ziyech after just one year.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “There’s nothing advanced [between AC Milan and Chelsea FC] for Hakim Ziyech and Chelsea are not selling him.

“Although I see around Italy [Italian media outlets] are saying [it could be a] loan with a buy option, at the moment, Chelsea are not considering selling him.”

Ziyech scored six goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Blues last term.

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.