Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Granit Xhaka’s situation at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka is close to completing a move to AS Roma from Arsenal this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder’s situation at The Emirates has been a source of uncertainty in recent weeks after reports emerged suggesting that Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing him to the Serie A club this summer.

Xhaka, who is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2023, was a regular fixture in the Gunners team last season and was a key part of the Switzerland side who reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old scored one goal and made two assists in 31 Premier League games for the Gunners last term and notched up more than 40 appearances in all competitions for the north London side.

Now, respected Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Xhaka is likely to sign for AS Roma this summer and a deal should be completed shortly.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Granit Xhaka to Roma from Arsenal is really, really close.

“I think when the Euros is over, he’ll complete his move. Jose Mourinho wants Granit Xhaka.”

Xhaka made one assist in four games for Switzerland at Euro 2020 as they reached the quarter-finals, where they ended up losing to Spain on penalties.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season as they missed out on a place in Europe.

