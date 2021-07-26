Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea FC future

Arsenal have not yet made a bid for Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in signing the English striker this summer as they look to strengthen their squad before the new campaign.

The 23-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge has become a talking point due to the fact that he fell down the pecking order at the south west London club last term and struggled to hold down a regular starting spot.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the striker after he was left out of the club’s squad for the FA Cup final against Leicester City back in May.

According to Romano, Arsenal have not yet made a bid for Abraham and Chelsea FC are unlikely to let him leave unless they bring in reinforcements in attack.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube Channel, Romano said of Abraham’s future: “There are a lot of rumours.

“First of all, I think Chelsea will wait to have a new striker before selling Abraham.

“I’m told Arsenal’s interest is serious so they like the player and they appreciate the player. They’d like to invest in the player.

“But it’s not true that they’ve made a bid to loan the player with an obligation to buy for £40m.

“Arsenal’s position is they’ve made no bid at the moment. They just want information on the player about the price. They’re waiting to see what happens.”

Abraham was limited to just 12 starts in the Premier League for Chelsea FC last season as they finished fourth in the table.

