Harry Redknapp expects to see Chelsea FC star’s England return

Harry Redknapp is expecting to see Mason Mount return to the starting line-up for England’s Euro 2020 showdown against Ukraine on Saturday night.

The Chelsea FC midfielder missed both of England’s most recent two games at the tournament after having to self-isolate following contact with Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 in the wake of the goalless draw with Scotland.

Mount had started both of the Three Lions’ clashes against Croatia and Scotland but was forced to miss the wins over the Czech Republic and Germany.

England are now preparing for their quarter-final showdown against Ukraine on Saturday night in Rome as they look to book their spot in the last four of the tournament.

Mount has been in excellent form for club and country lately and former Spurs boss Redknapp reckons that the 22-year-old is likely to return to Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up for Saturday’s clash.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Redknapp said: “I think he might change it next time, I think there will be changes for the next game.

“I don’t think we’ll see exactly the same 11 that started last night. I think Mason Mount will be fit and available after he had to isolate for the Covid scare.

“I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see Mason Mount back in the team. I think Gareth’s a big fan of his as we all are.

“So we’ll see what he does, but whatever he does he’s coming up with the winning formula.”

Mount won his first major trophy with Chelsea FC last season as he helped them achieve Champions League glory under Thomas Tuchel.

England have been solid at the back during the tournament and have not yet conceded a goal in their opening four games.

