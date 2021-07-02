Peter Crouch has urged Chelsea FC to consider making a move to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

The Belgian striker, who left Chelsea FC to sign for Everton in 2014, was in top form for the Italian side last term as he helped to fire them to the Serie A title.

The 28-year-old scored 24 goals and made 11 assists for the Italian side as they claimed the Scudetto and he has also been in great form for Belgium at Euro 2020.

Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2019, has been linked with a potential move back to the Premier League this summer following his good form in Italy.

Now, former England and Liverpool FC striker Crouch has stated his belief that Lukaku would be a great addition to the current Chelsea FC squad under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Crouch said: “Romelu Lukaku has to be a target for Premier League clubs, without a doubt.

“Look at the money you’d have to spend to get Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe or even Harry Kane. It would cost a lot less to get Lukaku, yet he’s a banker for Premier League goals.

“He gets better every season and I wouldn’t bet against him winning the Euros Golden Boot now. Belgium are a top side and he’s going to get more goals.

“The obvious English destination is Chelsea, though. He’d fit in there. They’ve got pace, which suits him, willing runners, and they’d have an abundance of ability around him.

“He’s been at Chelsea before and I think he’s got something to prove there.

“I could see him being a good fit under Thomas Tuchel.”

Lukaku netted a total of 30 goals in all competitions for Inter Milan last season.

Chelsea FC are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

