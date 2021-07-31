Erling Haaland is Chelsea FC’s “main target” in the summer transfer window but they will have to break the bank to get a deal over the line with Borussia Dortmund, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The south west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad and prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland this summer as they look to add more firepower to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Haaland, 21, is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents and he netted 27 goals in the Bundesliga for the German club last season.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will make an offer to sign Haaland this summer as they look to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga expert Fjortoft has now claimed that the Norway international is Chelsea FC’s top target this summer, but says that it would take a huge offer to convince Dortmund to do business.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Fjortoft said: “Erling Haaland is Chelsea’s main target but it needs to be a big, big, big offer to get him away.

“Remember, this summer, Dortmund decide where he’s going to play. Next summer, he has a clause and he’ll decide together with his team where he is going.

“Team Haaland have been very polite. They have said nothing. He won’t go on strike even though he’ll earn double or triple the money if he goes somewhere else. That’s why it’s so interesting why Dortmund said they’ll let him go if they get a massive offer.

“There could be an injury or lack of form [next season] so what’s the word next summer? Bayern Munich are saying they’re going to keep [Robert] Lewandowski, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are nearly bankrupt but they’ll find a way to find money – but we don’t know about one year down the road. They’ll sit down and have a look to see if he can develop there.

“If I were them, I’d look at the Chelsea side and I would say it’s the perfect fit. The players they have up front there means he’d be perfect for Chelsea. Tuchel knows that. The rest is all about [Roman] Abramovich and what you need to get Haaland to London.”

Chelsea FC will start their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

