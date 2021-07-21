Leeds United are tracking Wolves winger Adama Traore in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Leeds have held a long-term interest in the former FC Barcelona winger as Marcelo Bielsa looks to improve his attacking options.

The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of the Spain international and the Argentinian head coach believes that Traore could thrive in the Leeds team.

According to the same story, the West Yorkshire side became interested in the 25-year-old back in December but Leeds didn’t sign the former Middlesbrough man in the January transfer window.

90Min go on to report that Leeds football chief Victor Orta signed Traore for Middlesbrough from Aston Villa during his stint at the Teeside club.

The media outlet go on to add that Traore would like to leave Wolves in the current transfer window after falling down the pecking order over the past season at Wolves.

Wolves are ready to listen to offers for Traore given the Spanish winger has just two years left to run on his current deal, according to the report.

Traore scored two goals and made two assists in 37 games for Wolves in the Premier League last term.

