A move to Leeds United from FC Barcelona for Junior Firpo makes sense this summer, according to ESPN pundit Julien Laurens.

The Whites are believed to be closing in on the signing of the 24-year-old left-back as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bolster his options at the back ahead of the new season.

According to reports this week, Junior Firpo is set to join Leeds United in a deal worth around €15m (£12.8m) – and the transfer is set to be officially announced by the Premier League club next week.

The defender scored one goal and made one assist in seven La Liga games for FC Barcelona last season and he only started three games in the Spanish top flight for the club.

It now appears that the Dominican Republic-born left-back is set for a move to the Premier League, and ESPN reporter Laurens thinks that the transfer is a good one for the Whites.

Speaking to ESPN FC about Junior Firpo’s proposed move to Elland Road, Laurens said: “€15m is a reasonable price [for Junior Firpo].

“He can learn under Marcelo Bielsa. He can play on both sides: right-back and left-back. He is an interesting player with a lot of energy.

“He is quick and fit. He’s what you’d think Bielsa would want in a full-back. It makes sense.”

Junior Firpo made 38 league appearances for Real Betis before joining Barcelona in 2019.

