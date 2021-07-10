Leeds United are still interested in a swoop to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Rangers are facing an interesting summer after Steven Gerrard led the Ibrox outfit to their first Scottish Premier League title in 10 years.

The same article states that the SPL champions are contending with interest in some of their biggest names such as Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara and Kent this summer.

According to the same story, Rangers won’t consider selling Morelos, Kamara or Kent unless their transfer valuations are met in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Leeds have retained an interest in Kent but it’s unclear whether the West Yorkshire side are prepared to meet the SPL side’s asking price.

The Athletic believe Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would be losing a “unique” player if Kent was allowed to leave the Glasgow club ahead of their title defence.

The former Liverpool FC winger scored 10 goals and made nine assists in 37 games in the SPL last season to help fire Rangers to their first top-flight crown in 10 years under Gerrard.

Kent moved to Rangers from Liverpool FC in a £6.5m deal in the 2019 summer transfer window.

