Liverpool FC are considering a swoop to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore in a cut-price deal, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Reds are interested in the Spanish winger despite a disappointing 2021-22 Premier League campaign last term.

The same article states that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Wolves forward as the German head coach looks to add more depth to his attacking options.

According to the same story, Klopp placed Traore on his wish-list some time ago but the Reds considered a deal to be too expensive in the past.

The Daily Star go on to write that Liverpool FC could be ready to test the Midlands side’s desire to keep Traore given that Nuno Espirito Santo is no longer in charge at Molineux Stadium.

The media outlet add that Wolves are likely to to try keep Traore at the club given the West Midlands side have already lost Nuno to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Traore’s value may have dropped due to the pandemic impacting the club’s finances, the winger’s persistent injury problems and a loss of form, according to the report.

The Spaniard has scored just 10 times in 131 games in all competitions for Wolves over the past two seasons.

