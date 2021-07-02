Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been quoted £77m to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Bayern Munich have finally settled on an asking price for the France international.

The same article states that the Bundesliga champions are looking to secure a £77m transfer fee for Coman if the French forward leaves the Allianz Arena this summer.

According to the same story, Coman has two years left to run on his current deal at the German champions to leave Bayern in a relatively strong position still.

Bild go on to report that Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Bayern playmaker in the current transfer window.

The German media outlet claim that Bayern’s steep asking price could price Coman out of a summer move.

New Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to incorporate Coman into his plans at the Allianz Arena, according to the report.

Coman scored five goals and made 10 assists in 29 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The French midfielder has won two Ligue 1 titles, two Serie A crowns and six Bundesliga titles during his career so far.

