Liverpool FC are keen on a deal to sign Adama Traore from Wolves this summer because Jurgen Klopp is a “big fan” of the Spaniard, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old has been touted as a possible target for the Merseyside outfit in recent days as Klopp sets about bolstering his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool FC have been lining up a bid for the midfielder as Klopp looks to add to his squad following the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG.

Traore was in good form for Wolves last season as he scored two goals and made two assists in 37 Premier League games for the West Midlands side. He also netted once in the FA Cup last term.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Liverpool FC are indeed keen on a move to bring the Spaniard to Anfield this summer, but it is likely that the Reds will have to offload some players first to make room in their squad.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said of Traore: “There are a lot of links about him. We’re talking about a fantastic player.

“The links about Liverpool are because Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player. He thinks Traore would be perfect for Liverpool.

“I’m told there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Wolves. It’s because Liverpool first have to sell players.

“[Xherdan] Shaqiri has to leave the club. Let’s see what happens with [Divock] Origi. They’re working to sell players in the coming days before they move.

“They’re working on it and then they want to sign a new attacking player and a new midfielder if they have the right opportunity in August.

“Klopp likes the player but there are no negotiations between the two clubs. There isn’t something imminent for Liverpool as of today.”

Liverpool FC, who finished third in the Premier League last season, will take on Norwich City away from home in their first game of the campaign next month.

