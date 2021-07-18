Alisson Becker is set to sign a contract extension at Liverpool FC to keep him at the Anfield club until the summer of 2026, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has established himself as the Reds’ number one between the posts since having signed for the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old was a key player for Liverpool FC last season once again as he made 33 league appearances for the Merseyside outfit – even getting on the scoresheet in the 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion back in May.

Alisson also featured eight times in the cup competitions for Liverpool FC last season, starting seven games in the Champions League.

The Brazilian goalkeeper’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but according to Romano, the Reds are now close to extending his deal for a further two years and handing him improved terms.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Romano wrote: “Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages.

“Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC.”

Alisson will be hoping to help Liverpool FC mount a serious title challenge next season after they finished in third place and without a trophy last term.

