Liverpool FC are not looking to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for a new midfielder this summer after Georginio Wijnaldum left the club on a free transfer to join PSG at the end of last season.

Wijnaldum was a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC first team last season and the Reds have inevitably been linked with a number of potential midfield recruits following his exit.

Barella, who was one of Italy’s standout performers during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, has been touted as a possible target for Liverpool FC this summer.

However, Italian reporter Romano has played down talk of a move to Anfield for the Sardinian midfielder, insisting that Liverpool FC are not necessarily looking to bring in a replacement for Wijnaldum immediately.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on Tuesday, Romano said: “Liverpool will go for a midfielder but not immediately from what I’m told.

“Barella is not a target from what I’m told.

“I see a lot of reports in Italy linking Barella with Liverpool, and Liverpool dreaming of Barella because he’s an amazing player.

“He’s staying at Inter and they want him to extend his contract in the coming months.”

Barella was a key part of Inter Milan’s title winning campaign last season as he scored three goals and made seven assists in 36 Serie A games.

The Cagliari-born midfielder then scored one goal and made two assists for Italy at Euro 2020 to help them win the tournament.

