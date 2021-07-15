Talks between Liverpool FC and Alisson Becker over a new contract for the Reds goalkeeper are “really progressing”, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has been a mainstay of the Liverpool FC team since having joined the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

The shot-stopper is widely regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League and he even netted a crucial goal for the Reds in their 2-1 comeback win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns back in May.

Alisson’s current contract at Anfield is not due to expire until the summer of 2024, so the Reds are under no immediate pressure to tie the Brazilian down to a new deal.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that the Reds are working on an improved contract for the goalkeeper, and it could be finalised in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “They’re really progressing in talks with Alisson Becker on a new contract.

“Alisson is getting closer to signing a new deal with Liverpool.

“It might be in the coming weeks or coming months.”

Alisson made a total of 42 appearances for Liverpool FC in all competitions last season as they ended up in third place in the Premier League table and without a trophy.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip