Liverpool FC have been keeping tabs on Donyell Malen for "many months", according to Fabrizio Romano

Friday 23 July 2021, 23:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have been keeping tabs on Donyell Malen for “many months” but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to beat Borussia Dortmund to the attacking midfielder’s signature, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseyside outfit have been credited with an interest in signing Malen from PSV Eindhoven this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his attacking options at Anfield ahead of the new campaign.

Netherlands attacker Malen netted an impressive 19 goals and made eight assists in 32 league games for PSV last season and he has been linked with a move away from the Dutch club this summer.

According to respected Italian journalist Romano, Liverpool FC have been interested in signing Malen for some time, but it is now Borussia Dortmund who lead the race for his signature.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast earlier this week, Romano said: “Malen is a top striker and one for the future.

“He is another player of Mino Raiola. Raiola is in direct contract with Borussia Dortmund.

“Liverpool have been looking at the player for many months but Raiola is now in direct contact with Dortmund.

“We will see if they can find an agreement. Talks are in the early stages.”

Malen netted 21 goals and made 10 assists in 43 games for club and country last season, and he was part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2020, where he made two assists in four games.

